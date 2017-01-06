Washington Wizards point guard John Wall refused to use his eyes on this marvelous no-look pass to power forward Marcin Gortat to set up a low-post dunk.

The Washington Wizards may have failed to live up to expectations in the first half of the 2016-17 season, but point guard John Wall continues to be one of the best pure point guards in the NBA today.

Here he is executing one of the best no-look passes you’ll ever see. He made the Minnesota Timberwolves out for fools on this saucy dime to center Marcin Gortat in the low-post. Gortat would do his job and slam it through for two.

Washington entered Friday’s game at 16-18 on the season and a game back of the Chicago Bulls (18-18) for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards have played better ball of late, going 6-4 in their last 10. However, they have dropped two straight.

Frankly, Washington needs to make the Eastern Conference playoffs after last season. Finishing at .500 and missing out on them in 2016 wasn’t good enough. It cost former head coach Randy Wittman his job and put general manager Ernie Grunfeld on the hot seat.

Wall continues to show that he is a franchise cornerstone, but will he ever bring a championship-caliber team to the nation’s capital? In all honesty, Wall needs a better supporting cast than what he currently has with the Wizards to get it done.

That being said, he is undoubtedly a top-10 point guard in the NBA today and easily a top-five floor general in the Eastern Conference. Wall will have to play out of his mind to keep the Wizards in this playoff race.

He’s always been one of the slickest passers in the NBA. His latest signature dime may not be topped for some time across the league. It’s a testament to how gifted of a player he is and the chemistry he has built with Gortat over the years. What a pass!

