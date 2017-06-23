Johnny Depp in meltdown mode? Trump assassination comments, alleged Amber Heard abuse details cause concern

Johnny Depp’s recent erratic behavior has many wondering if the actor is in full meltdown mode.

He joked at a Thursday appearance about assassinating Donald Trump, and legal docs published by Deadline Hollywood that went viral later that day claim Depp’s team was aware he had “gotten physical” with ex-wife Amber Head.

Heard claimed Depp abused her during their relationship. The two settled their divorce in August 2016, with Heard reportedly receiving $7 million from the actor.

The docs, which were from a May 1, 2017 legal filing, detailed how Depp’s team, led by business manager Joel Mandel, learned of the supposed abuse.

“During his recent divorce from Amber Heard, Depp also [publicly] and repeatedly denied having physically abused his former wife and [publicly] accused her of manufacturing the allegations to ‘extend her fifteen minutes of fame.’ However, [Joel] Mandel was informed well after the fact through communications with various house staff and security that Depp had been extremely volatile and had sometimes ‘gotten physical’ with Heard. Mandel was also later informed that Depp had violently kicked Heard during an incident that took place in or around 2014.”

Depp’s serious financial woes have also been made public in recent months.

More legal documents, published by Deadline this week, revealed that Depp refused to begin flying commercial after his business manager Mandel pleaded with Depp to “take it easy” on the holiday spending.

In a 2009 email, Depp wrote “…regarding the plane situation… I don’t have all that many options at the moment. A commercial flight with paparazzis in tow would be a f–king nightmare of monumental proportions.”

Meanwhile, rumors swirled last month that there were issues on the set of Depp’s latest “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie. The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Depp was drinking excessively as the flick filmed, constantly late to the set and left “hundreds of extras waiting for hours at a time” to film scenes with him. A source referred to Depp as a “train wreck” and charged that he got into a physical fight at one point.

The bad moves by Depp and seemingly damning legal docs have raised eyebrows, and even some of his loyal fans are questioning if the actor is having a breakdown.

Twitter user @hazeleyes wrote, “used to love Johnny Depp but now I think he’s getting totally insane.” Another fan chimed in, “I love Johnny for his movies , but he is crazy, seriously, crazy!!!”

Others called for the actor to be boycotted over the legal documents that mention Heard and his comments about Trump.

The docs claim the actor bullied his publicist into claiming text messages Heard revealed that seemed to prove she’d been abused were fake.

They accuse the actor of “habitual lying to the public and to public authorities.” The documents by his ex-management team also slam Depp’s “efforts to strong arm others to lie on his behalf, when confronted in any way regarding his outrageous conduct or when called upon to accept responsibility for his own behavior and actions.”

Meanwhile, his financial trouble may not be coming to an end anytime soon.

Depp’s latest “Pirates” flick has received a mediocre reaction domestically. The movie will likely bring in some cash overseas, but it brought in just $78 million during its opening over the four-day Memorial Day weekend. Compare that to “Wonder Woman,” which brought in more than $100 million during its first weekend, the weekend after “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” dropped. Depp, who has historically shined in his role as Jack Sparrow, was seemingly blown out of the water by “Wonder Woman,” which featured relatively unknown leading lady Gal Gadot.

A rep for Depp did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment regarding his behavior.