Johnny Depp through the years

A look back at the many looks of actor Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp at the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 22 where he joked about assassinating President Trump (REUTERS/Dylan Martinez) johnny-depp-at-the-glastonbury-festival-in-britain,-june-22-where-he-joked-about-assassinating-president-trump

Promoting the film “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” at the global premiere in Shanghai, China May 11, 2017 (REUTERS/Aly Song) promoting-the-film-“pirates-of-the-caribbean:-dead-men-tell-no-tales”-at-the-global-premiere-in-shanghai,-china-may-11,-2017

Once again chosen as Favorite Movie Icon at the People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 18, 2017 (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni ) once-again-chosen-as-favorite-movie-icon-at-the-people’s-choice-awards-in-los-angeles,-january-18,-2017

Attending the 2016 Classic Rock Roll of Honor awards in Tokyo, Japan, November 11, 2016 (REUTERS/Toru Hanai ) attending-the-2016-classic-rock-roll-of-honor-awards-in-tokyo,-japan,-november-11,-2016

Attending the premiere of “Alice Through the Looking Glass” in Hollywood, May 23, 2016 (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni ) attending-the-premiere-of-“alice-through-the-looking-glass”-in-hollywood,-may-23,-2016

With his former wife, Amber Heard who he divorced in 2017 at the 72nd Venice Film Festival in Italy, September 4, 2015 (REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri ) with-his-former-wife,-amber-heard-who-he-divorced-in-2017-at-the-72nd-venice-film-festival-in-italy,-september-4,-2015

Attending the red carpet event for the movie “Black Mass” at the 72nd Venice Film Festival in Italy, September 4, 2015 (REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini ) attending-the-red-carpet-event-for-the-movie-“black-mass”-at-the-72nd-venice-film-festival-in-italy,-september-4,-2015

Johnny Depp with future wife, Amber Heard, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala Benefit in New York, May 5, 2014 (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson) johnny-depp-with-future-wife,-amber-heard,-at-the-metropolitan-museum-of-art-costume-institute-gala-benefit-in-new-york,-may-5,-2014

At the premiere of “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” with cast member Keith Richards in Anaheim, California May 7, 2011 (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni ) at-the-premiere-of-“pirates-of-the-caribbean:-on-stranger-tides”-with-cast-member-keith-richards-in-anaheim,-california-may-7,-2011

With longtime collaborator, director Tim Burton promoting the movie “Alice in Wonderland” in Tokyo, March 22, 2010 (REUTERS/Toru Hanai ) with-longtime-collaborator,-director-tim-burton-promoting-the-movie-“alice-in-wonderland”-in-tokyo,-march-22,-2010

Promoting Cast the movie “Public Enemies” in Westwood, California, June 23, 2009 (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni) promoting-cast-the-movie-“public-enemies”-in-westwood,-california,-june-23,-2009

At the premiere of the film “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street” in London, January 10, 2008 (REUTERS/Kieran Doherty) at-the-premiere-of-the-film-“sweeney-todd:-the-demon-barber-of-fleet-street”-in-london,-january-10,-2008

Arriving at the Venice film festival to award film maker Tim Burton with the Golden Lion for lifetime achievement in film, in Venice September 5, 2007 (REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini) arriving-at-the-venice-film-festival-to-award-film-maker-tim-burton-with-the-golden-lion-for-lifetime-achievement-in-film,-in-venice-september-5,-2007

At the premiere of “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End” in Anaheim, California, May 19, 2007 (REUTERS/Fred Prouser ) at-the-premiere-of-“pirates-of-the-caribbean:-at-world’s-end”-in-anaheim,-california,-may-19,-2007

Slimed at the 18th annual Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles April 2, 2005 (REUTERS/Fred Prouser) slimed-at-the-18th-annual-nickelodeon-kids’-choice-awards-in-los-angeles-april-2,-2005

Arriving for the 11th annual Screen Actors Guild awards in Los Angeles, February 5, 2005 (REUTERS/Fred Prouser ) arriving-for-the-11th-annual-screen-actors-guild-awards-in-los-angeles,-february-5,-2005

Johnny Depp and partner Vanessa Paradis at the U.K charity premiere of “Finding Neverland” in London, October 17, 2004 (REUTERS/David Bebber) johnny-depp-and-partner-vanessa-paradis-at-the-u.k-charity-premiere-of-“finding-neverland”-in-london,-october-17,-2004

With girlfriend Vanessa Paradis and mother Betty Sue Palmer at the 76th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 29, 2004 (REUTERS/Shaun Best ) with-girlfriend-vanessa-paradis-and-mother-betty-sue-palmer-at-the-76th-annual-academy-awards-in-hollywood,-february-29,-2004

Showing his gold teeth at the premiere of “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of The Black Pearl,” in Anaheim, California, June 28, 2003 (REUTERS/Fred Prouser) showing-his-gold-teeth-at-the-premiere-of-“pirates-of-the-caribbean:-the-curse-of-the-black-pearl,”-in-anaheim,-california,-june-28,-2003

Attending the premiere of his film “Blow” in London May 22, 2001 (REUTERS/Stephen Hird) attending-the-premiere-of-his-film-“blow”-in-london-may-22,-2001

Early in his career he received a “Cesar” award for acting during a ceremony at the Champs Elysee Theatre in Paris, March 6, 1999 (REUTERS/Mousse) early-in-his-career-he-received-a-“cesar”-award-for-acting-during-a-ceremony-at-the-champs-elysee-theatre-in-paris,-march-6,-1999

With British top model Kate Moss at the 51st Cannes Film Festival, May 15, 1998 (REUTERS/Eric Gaillard) with-british-top-model-kate-moss-at-the-51st-cannes-film-festival,-may-15,-1998