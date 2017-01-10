Johnny Manziel selling autographs and selfies

Johnny Manziel, a former first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns and Heisman Trophy winner, is at it again.

The athlete autograph company Crave the Auto announced Johnny Manziel will be in Houston prior to Super Bowl 51 selling autographs for $99 and selfies for $50. Manziel has had a downfall from being paid millions of dollars as a former NFL player to now selling his fame. I guess he has to pay the bills somehow.

Johnny Football never got off the ground as an NFL quarterback, struggling with injuries, a domestic abuse case involving his former girlfriend, and partying issues that got him cut from the Browns during the 2016 offseason. Manziel just never lived up to the massive hype his nickname suggested, and is now scheduled to take classes at his stomping grounds at Texas A&M.

Johnny Manziel’s hope at being a NFL regular again are slim, despite the need at quarterback throughout the NFL each season. NFL teams have watched his attempts to mature fail over and over again. The spotlight has always been on him. Another player that wasted talent that others would die for, wasted by issues off the field.

One wonders what Manziel will do once his fame fades and paid opportunities like this one wither. Eventually he won’t be able to party with celebrities like Justin Beiber and Drake — he’ll be just another guy. The former QB needs to stop drinking, get help and step into the real world. Who knows, maybe we’ll even get to see him covering football games in the future as an analyst. Like former NFL QB Tim Tebow, a guy that always had the spotlight on him, like Manziel.

Johnny Football needs to move on from his football career and accept that it was good while it lasted, and earn that shiny degree at Texas A&M and find work, lasting work.

