Johnny Miller to return for at least another year for NBC

Television viewers haven’t heard the last of Johnny Miller just yet.

Miller says he thought this might be his final year in the broadcast booth for NBC Sports so he could spend more time with his 23 grandchildren. But in a telephone interview Monday, he said he will stick around for at least another year.

Miller says he’s surprised someone is not waiting in the wings to replace him. This is his 28th year working for NBC.

His deal was to expire at the end of this year, though he had an option for 2018. Miller will be the lead analyst next week for the British Open at Royal Birkdale, where he won the claret jug in 1976 with a six-shot victory over 19-year-old Seve Ballesteros and Jack Nicklaus.