Johnson, Cooks help Winthrop hold off High Point, 80-74

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) Keon Johnson scored 27 points, Xavier Cooks added 21 with 11 rebounds and Winthrop hit a school-record 17 3-pointers on Wednesday night in its 80-74 win over High Point.

Johnson hit 7 of 8 from 3-point range and has scored at least 27 in each of Winthrop’s three Big South Conference games this season. Bjorn Broman had 15 points, on 5-of-7 shooting from behind the arc, and five assists.

Johnson made three 3s and Cooks hit another that capped a 12-4 run that made it 52-38 with 16 minutes left and Winthrop (10-4, 2-1 Big South) led the rest of the way.

Andre Fox made two free throws and then a layup to close a 7-2 run that pulled High Point (7-8, 1-2) within 75-74 with 1:41 to play but the Panthers missed their final six shots.

Miles Bowman Jr. had 15 points and 11 rebounds for High Point. Tarique Thompson scored 15 more, on 7-of-7 shooting.

Winthrop shot 50 percent from 3-point range, while the Panthers made just 3 of 19 (15.8 percent).