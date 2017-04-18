Johnson earns first win as Red Sox edge Blue Jays 8-7 (Apr 18, 2017)

TORONTO (AP) Brian Johnson earned his first major league win after being called up from the minors earlier in the day, Mookie Betts hit his first home run of the season and the Boston Red Sox hung on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-7 on Tuesday night for their season-high fourth straight victory.

Johnson (1-0), promoted Tuesday morning from Triple-A Pawtucket, gave up four runs and seven hits and struck out six in five innings. He lost his only other start, at Houston on July 21, 2015.

Mitch Moreland, who reached based for the 12th straight game and hit his league-leading 10th double, was 3 for 5 and drove in three runs.

Russell Martin, Justin Smoak and Ezequiel Carrera had home runs for the Blue Jays, off to a franchise-worst 2-11 start.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!