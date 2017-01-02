Johnson knee injury not serious, no surgery required

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) In what coach Bruce Arians called ”great news,” Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson’s knee injury is not serious and will not require surgery.

An MRI showed Johnson has a left MCL sprain that would require six to eight weeks of rest and rehabilitation.

Johnson, speaking to reporters on Monday, said he knew a few moments after the injury that it wasn’t serious because of the amount of weight he could put on the leg and his ability to move around.

The injury ended his NFL record string of at least 100 yards from scrimmage in each of the first 15 games of a season. He also fell short in his bid to be the third player to have 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season. Johnson ended up with 1,239 yards rushing and 879 receiving.

—

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL