Johny Hendricks misses weight again ahead of UFC 207

LAS VEGAS — Johny Hendricks long documented struggles to make weight came back to haunt him once again ahead of UFC 207.

The former welterweight champion was one of the final two fighters to step onto the scale at the official weigh-ins on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Hendricks stepped on the scale looking dejected as Nevada State Athletic Commission executive director Bob Bennett shouted out that he weighed 173.5 pounds — two and a half pounds over the welterweight limit at 171 pounds for a non-title fight.

Johny Hendricks at 173.5. Misses weight for UFC207 pic.twitter.com/E2dvf016v7 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) December 29, 2016

This is the third fight in a row where Hendricks has failed to make weight.

At UFC 192, Hendricks ended up in the hospital with kidney stones after suffering through a brutal weight cut to get down to the welterweight limit. Ultimately his fight with Tyron Woodley was cancelled after Hendricks was taken to the hospital.

Hendricks then came in a quarter pound over the limit at UFC 200 for his fight with Kelvin Gastelum before he went onto lose a unanimous decision one day later.

Now Hendricks has failed to make weight once again while coming in heavier than he did for his last bout at UFC 200.

Hendricks wasn’t alone because flyweight fighter Ray Borg was the one competitor to hit the scale after the former champion and he also failed to hit the mark.

Borg weighed 129.5 pounds — three and a half pounds over the 126-pound limit for a non-title flyweight fight.

This is the second occasion for Borg missing weight after he failed to hit the mark for his fight against Geane Herrera last year.

As of now, UFC officials haven’t confirmed if Neil Magny and Louis Smolka have accepted the bouts after both of their opponents missed weight.

If Magny and Smolka agree to terms, both Hendricks and Smolka will be fined by the Nevada commission as a result of missing weight.

FOX Sports will update the fights with more information as it becomes available.

Here are the full results for the UFC 207 weigh-ins

UFC 207: NUNES VS. ROUSEY (10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view)

Amanda Nunes (135) vs. Ronda Rousey (135)

Dominick Cruz (135) vs. Cody Garbrandt (135)

TJ Dillashaw (136) vs. John Lineker (135.25)

Dong Hyun Kim (171) vs. Tarec Saffiedine (171)

Louis Smolka (125.5) vs. Ray Borg (129.5)

UFC 207 PRELIMS ON FS1 (8 p.m. ET on FS1)

Johny Hendricks (173.5) vs. Neil Magny (171)

Antonio Carlos Junior (186) vs. Marvin Vettori (186)

Mike Pyle (170) vs. Alex Garcia (170.5)

Brandon Thatch (170) vs. Niko Price (170)

UFC 207 EARLY PRELIMS (7:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Tim Means (170) vs. Alex Oliveira (170.5)