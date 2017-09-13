Join FOX Sports Arizona on Coyotes Fan Express

The Fan Express is back on the road this hockey season to bring Coyotes fans to the game at Gila River Arena!

FOX Sports Arizona’s popular Fan Express bus, presented by COX Communications, will be chauffeuring Coyotes fans from locations around the state of Arizona to select home games for the 2017-18 season.

To enter, fans must register at participating COX Solutions Stores by filling out a submission slip and dropping it into a registration box. Randomly selected winners will receive two tickets to the selected Coyotes game, as well as a T-shirt and a spot on the Fan Express bus for them AND a guest.

On game day, the Fan Express bus will pick up winners from the COX store where they entered and transport them to the arena in Glendale. Following the game, fans will re-board the Fan Express bus to return to the store they departed from.

>>Official rules

Here are the game dates along with the corresponding locations and registration periods:

Saturday, Oct. 14 — Coyotes vs. Bruins at 6 p.m.

West Bell COX Solutions Store

6070 W. Bell Road, Suite A111, Glendale, AZ 85308

Registration: Sept. 21 to Oct. 5

Saturday, Nov. 11 — Coyotes vs. Jets at 8 p.m.

Tolleson COX Solutions Store

9897 W. McDowell Road, Suite 700, Tolleson, AZ 85353

Registration: Oct. 11 to Nov. 1

Saturday, Dec. 16 — Coyotes vs. Penguins at 6 p.m.

Camelback COX Solutions Store

1945 E Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Registration: Nov. 15 to Dec. 7