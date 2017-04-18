Join FOX Sports Arizona on Fan Express for 6 D-backs games

The Fan Express is back on the road this baseball season to bring D-backs fans to the game at Chase Field.

FOX Sports Arizona’s popular Fan Express bus, presented by COX Communications, will be chauffeuring D-backs fans from select locations around Arizona to six home games for the 2017 season.

To enter, fans must register at participating COX Solutions Stores by filling out a submission slip and dropping it into a registration box. Randomly selected winners will receive two tickets to the selected D-backs game, as well as a spot on the Fan Express bus for them and a guest.

On game day, the Fan Express bus will pick up winners from the COX store that they entered at and transport them to the ballpark in downtown Phoenix. Following the game, fans will re-board the Fan Express bus to return to the store they departed from.

Here are the game dates, corresponding locations and registration periods:

Saturday, April 29, vs. Colorado Rockies, 5:10 p.m.: COX San Tan Solutions Store, 2150 E. Williams Field Road, Suite 102, Gilbert, AZ, 85295. Registration Period: April 14-20

Saturday, May 13, vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 5:10 p.m.: COX Casa Grande Solutions Store Tempe, 1321 E. Florence Blvd., Casa Grande, AZ, 85122. Registration Period: April 24-May 4

Saturday, June 24, vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 7:10 p.m.: COX Tolleson Solutions Store, 9897 W. McDowell Road, Suite 700, Tolleson, AZ 85353. Registration Period: May 15-June 15

Saturday, July 22, vs. Washington Nationals, 5:10 p.m.: COX Mesa Solutions Store, 6005 E. Southern Ave., Mesa, AZ 85206. Registration Period: June 26-July 13

Saturday, Aug. 26, vs. San Francisco Giants, 5:10 p.m.: COX East Bell Solutions Store, 301 E. Bell Road, Suite 100, Phoenix, AZ 85022. Registration Period: July 24-Aug. 17

Saturday, Sept. 9, vs. San Diego Padres, 5:10 p.m.: COX Tempe Solutions Store, 2400 E. Rio Salado Parkway, Suite 128, Tempe, AZ, 85281. Registration Period: Aug.21-Sept. 1