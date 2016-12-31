Join Us At Halftime And Postgame

The Eagles look to start of the new calendar year with a win over the Dallas Cowboys. Live coverage begins on New Year’s Day at noon with The Kickoff Show presented by Axalta as Chris McPherson and Joe DeCamara bring you a comprehensive preview of the game. The two will recap the first 30 minutes on the Halftime Report. Following the conclusion of the matchup, Ike Reese and Dave Spadaro join the crew for the Postgame Show presented by Ricoh. Stay here all game long for highlights, analysis and live reaction following Cowboys-Eagles.