Jokic has 24 and 10, Nuggets beat depleted Clippers 106-102

LOS ANGELES (AP) Nikola Jokic had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Danilo Gallinari and Will Barton each added 23 points to lead the Denver Nuggets past the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers 106-102 on Monday night.

The Clippers played without their three leading scorers – Blake Griffin, Chris Paul and J.J. Redick – but came from 17 points down to start the second half and took a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Denver responded with a 9-0 run of its own and used four clutch free throws by Gallinari down the stretch to hold on.

Jamal Crawford led the Clippers with 24 points, and Austin Rivers added 19 points.

The Nuggets outrebounded the Clippers 51-38.