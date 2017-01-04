Jolie: Brad is 'terrified'

In the latest on the contentious divorce and custody proceedings between actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Jolie has agreed to maintain the privacy of the case — but not before taking one last dig at her ex.

According to new court documents obtained by TMZ, Jolie’s lawyer Laura Wasser claims Pitt is attempting to “deflect from [his] own role in the media storm which has engulfed the parties’ children.”

The Academy award-winning actress took a major swipe at Pitt denying that she intentionally released private information to the press, and accused him of being “terrified that the public will learn the truth.”

BRAD PITT SAYS ANGELINA JOLIE ‘EXPOSED’ THEIR KIDS IN NEW COURT DOCS

The new court docs state, “There is little doubt that [Pitt] would prefer to keep the entire case private, particularly given the detailed investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Dept. of Children and Family Services into allegation of abuse.”

Jolie’s response comes after Pitt’s December 21 request for privacy for the couple’s children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. The request was denied by a judge at a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Jolie filed for divorce on Sept. 19, 2016 after two years of marriage.

ANGELINA JOLIE CLAIMS CUSTODY AGREEMENT REACHED BUT BRAD PITT REMAINS MUM