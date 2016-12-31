Jon Jones offers Ronda Rousey advice after loss at UFC 207

Ronda Rousey might be down after her loss at UFC 207, but another former UFC champion believes “Rowdy” is certainly not out.

Former light heavyweight king Jon Jones saw Rousey’s performance at UFC 207 and doesn’t think Rousey should go into hiding again like she did after her first loss or even retire as some have suggested.

No, Jones believes the only way Rousey can bounce back from this loss is to get back on the horse and try again.

Jones knows a thing or two about being humbled. The former champion has long been lauded as the greatest mixed martial artist of all-time but has faced a series of legal problems outside of the Octagon that has cost him his title and robbed him of two years of his career. He’s also currently serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test at UFC 200.

But Jones is trying to remain positive throughout his trials and tribulations and hopes Rousey can do the same.

