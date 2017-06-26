Jonathan Lucroy talks tough 15-9 loss to Cleveland

Jonathan Lucroy discusses the tough Texas Rangers loss in the opener against the Cleveland Indians.
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Tyson Ross takes mound in Cleveland | Rangers Live
Just now
WATCH: Adrian Beltre hits 3-run home run in 1st inning vs. Indians
1 hr ago
Robinson gets first MLB hit and homer in Rangers’ win
1 day ago
Banister on Rangers’ series win in New York
1 day ago
Austin Bibens-Dirkx picks up win in 1st start in Bronx
1 day ago
Austin Bibens-Dirkx picks up win in 1st start at Yankee Stadium
2 days ago