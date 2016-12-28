JonBenet Ramsey's brother reportedly sues CBS over TV special

The brother of JonBenet Ramsey, the 6-year-old beauty queen found dead in the basement of her family’s Colorado home in 1996, reportedly sued CBS for defamation, arguing the network’s special “The Case of JonBenet Ramsey” ignored evidence to falsely point the finger at him.

Burke Ramsey’s suit sought a total of $750 million in compensatory and punitive damages, LawNewz.com reported.

“CBS perpetrated a fraud upon the public—instead of being a documentary based on a new investigation by a so-called team of experts, The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey was a fictional crime show based primarily on a preconceived storyline scripted in a self-published and commercially unsuccessful book, Foreign Faction,” part of the lawsuit read. The suit also names James Kolar, the author of the 2012 book, among the defendants, according to the website.

There was no immediate response from CBS or Kolar.

Burke Ramsey’s lawsuit also pointed out that in 2008 Mary Lacy, then the Boulder County District Attorney, cleared the Ramsey family as suspects after DNA analysis.

Current District Attorney Stan Garnett said two weeks ago that Lacy’s public letter was not binding and that his office was still investigating the case.

The CBS special looked into theories that Burke Ramsey possibly could have killed his sister — accusations he claimed were entirely false. He was 9 at the time of JonBenet’s death.

Investigators have said they were looking at new DNA testing technology that they hoped would further the investigation. The move cames after an investigation by the Daily Camera newspaper in Boulder and KUSA-TV in Denver that apparently uncovered flaws in the interpretation of previous DNA testing.

JonBenet Ramsey’s body was found beaten and strangled at her family’s home in Boulder on Dec. 26, 1996.

Garnett said much of the new testing would target previously screened items to see if new information could emerge.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.