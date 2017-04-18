Jones homers, but Orioles fall to Reds

CINCINNATI — For at least one night, the team with the best record in baseball — the Orioles — was knocked down a peg. Led by Adam Duvall‘s five RBIs, the Reds ambushed Baltimore early and went on to a 9-3 victory on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park.

Bronson Arroyo not only earned his first win of 2017, it was his first victory in nearly three years. Working five innings, he won a big league game for the first time since his final start with the D-backs on June 15, 2014, ahead of Tommy John surgery on his elbow and later, a shoulder surgery. Arroyo allowed three earned runs and five hits with two walks and four strikeouts.