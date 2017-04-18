Jones homers, but Orioles fall to Reds

CINCINNATI — For at least one night, the team with the best record in baseball — the Orioles — was knocked down a peg. Led by Adam Duvall‘s five RBIs, the Reds ambushed Baltimore early and went on to a 9-3 victory on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park.
Bronson Arroyo not only earned his first win of 2017, it was his first victory in nearly three years. Working five innings, he won a big league game for the first time since his final start with the D-backs on June 15, 2014, ahead of Tommy John surgery on his elbow and later, a shoulder surgery. Arroyo allowed three earned runs and five hits with two walks and four strikeouts.
Arroyo was staked to a 7-1 lead heading into the third as the Reds batted around in each of the first two innings against Orioles starter Kevin Gausman. With the bases loaded in the first inning, Duvall notched a sacrifice fly for the game’s first run and Zack Cozart added an RBI single with two outs. In the second inning with one out, Duvall slugged a grand slam to make it a 6-1 game and Tucker Barnhart‘s RBI double made it a six-run game.
Gausman was knocked out after 2 2/3 innings and tied a career-high with eight earned runs allowed with eight hits, three walks, two strikeouts and a hit batter. Following his departure, Joey Votto hit a two-run homer against reliever Vidal Nuno.
