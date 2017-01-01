Jordan Matthews Out Vs. Dallas

Ahead of Sunday afternoon’s kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles announced the following seven players will be inactive:

WR Jordan Matthews

OL Allen Barbre

DT Taylor Hart

OL Dillon Gordon

LB Mychal Kendricks

CB Dwayne Gratz

OL Josh Andrews

Matthews has been dealing with his ankle injury since the team’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers on November 28. This is the second game he’ll miss because of it.

Along the offensive line, Stefen Wisniewski will get the start at left guard in place of Barbre and rookie Isaac Seumalo will be available off the bench. Additionally, tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai will be active for the first time since suffering a knee injury earlier this season.

For the Cowboys, the following players will be inactive:

CB Morris Claiborne

DE Tyrone Crawford

LB Justin Durant

DE DeMarcus Lawrence

DT Terrell McLain

T Tyron Smith

DT Cedric Thornton