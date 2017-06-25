Jordan Spieth chips in from bunker to capture Travelers in playoff

CROMWELL, Ct. — Jordan Spieth has reached double digits.

The 23-year-old Texan chipped in from the sand on the first playoff hole to down Daniel Berger to win the Travelers Championship on Sunday for his 10th career PGA Tour victory. He joins Tiger Woods as the second player in the modern era to reach 10 Tour wins before the age of 24. Spieth turns 24 on July 27.

Spieth, who entered Sunday with a one-shot lead over Boo Weekley, led by two at the turn but bogeyed the 12th and 14th to drop to 11 under and into a tie alongside Berger. He came back with a birdie on 15 to grab the outright lead, but Berger, playing in the group ahead of Spieth, answered with a birdie on 17 and then parred 18 to take the clubhouse lead at 12 under. Needing a birdie to win on the 18th, Spieth missed the green on his approach but saved par from the bunker.

Playing the par-4 18th as the first playoff hole, Spieth chipped in for birdie from the sand to earn his victory. Berger’s long birdie putt after Spieth’s chip missed.

The win is Spieth’s second of 2017. He also won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February.