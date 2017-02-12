Jordan Spieth cruises to win at Pebble Beach

The 2017 PGA Tour season has been a two-man show between Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas so far, but Jordan Spieth cruised to his first win of the season Sunday in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am.

Spieth endured the awful conditions Thursday and posted a 3-under par round of 68 at Monterey Peninsula CC while most of the field was over-par, and followed up his strong start with rounds of 65 at Spyglass Hill and Pebble Beach to open up a six-shot advantage after 54 holes.

Kelly Kraft’s 67 brought him within four shots of Spieth – but no one was catching the 23-year-old Sunday. Spieth hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and while he only cashed on on two birdie chances, he didn’t drop a shot all day.

Jordan Spieth is a winner again! 🏆 He’s claimed the @ATTProAm by 4 shots. It’s his 9th career PGA TOUR victory. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/ZLAnV6fNyo — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 12, 2017

It’s already Spieth’s fourth top-10 finish in four events this year. He finished third in two tournaments in Hawaii this January, and came in ninth in last weekend’s Phoenix Open.