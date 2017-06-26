With all due respect to Masters champion Sergio Garcia and U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth had the PGA Tour’s signature moment of the season at one of the most unlikely venues Sunday afternoon – the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Spieth, who began the weekend No. 6 in the world, began his final round Sunday with a lead on a weak field, and quickly birdied the first and second holes to threaten a runaway victory.

Bogeys at 4, 12 and 13 by Spieth brought the field back into play, however, and a late charge down the back nine by Daniel Berger – who won two weeks ago in Memphis – set up a sudden-death playoff.

Just as he did in regulation, Spieth came up short of the 18th green with his approach and landed in a greenside bunker. With Berger unlikely to make birdie either, it seemed like the playoff would be extended at least one more hole. Then Spieth hit a shot that will be replayed in highlight packages for years to come.

Berger still had a long putt to try and match Spieth’s birdie, but he missed the chance and, moments later, summed up Spieth’s moment of brilliance best in his post-round greenside interview.