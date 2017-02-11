Jordan Spieth Rips Adult Autograph Seekers, Calls Them “Scum”

Jordan Spieth took down some rude autograph hunters at the Pebble Beach Pro-AM.

Jordan Spieth is one of the classier players in golf. But there are certain things that make Spieth roll his eyes. Autograph hounds who turn around and sell his autograph on EBay top Spieth list.

Spieth finished a practice round at Pebble Beach on Thursday, by signing some autographs for some kids and other fans. A few adults autograph hunters weren’t pleased that he didn’t sign their stuff.

They called him names and dropped a couple of F bombs in front of some kids according to GolfPunk. This infuriated Spieth, and he told the adult autograph seekers that it was disrespectful the way they were acting.

“Go get a job instead of trying make money off of things we’ve been able to do.” Spieth said according to GolfPunk. “I was just a little frustrated at the end and I didn’t appreciate the language that was used and just some scums that just, it just bothered me.”

Making Money Off Autographs: Right or Wrong?

The two-time major champion definitely makes some great points. There are a lot of adult autograph seekers who are just in it for the money, and couldn’t care less about others who are more genuine about it.

There’s nothing wrong with collecting autographs. It’s kind of like when you’re collecting baseball cards (or golf cards); you’re running around and looking for different ways to obtain that rare card.

However, if you’re going to be rude, and not be patient about it, then you just need to stop doing it. A child may have an opportunity to get his/her very first autograph from a star golfer, until an desperate autograph hunter gets in the way.

Plus, I feel this makes good collectors look bad. I remember growing up, I was always huge on collecting McFarlane sports figurines.

I would always keep my eyes peeled for a rare figure, or one of my favorite athlete. It was always a lot of fun looking for them, and it was a rather simple enjoyment as a kid.

Then you have rude people like these, who are too anxious because they know they lost their shot at making a little money. Because, let’s face it, some of us will get upset if we lose out on a good opportunity for solid pay.

This gave it away that they were adult autograph hunters. Sure, if a player doesn’t sign something for you, you might let out a sigh, or whisper a curse word.

More from Pro Golf Now

However, since money might be involved, you may lose it and that what these lames did once Spieth didn’t sign. Good for Spieth for speaking up about it too to put them in their place, because stuff like that can ruin others’ fun.

Even if you are an adult autograph hunter, at least be genuine and appreciative about the autograph you’re getting. Be polite when approaching the player and you shall receive your prize.

Like anything in life, you’re probably not going to give something to someone who you feel is misbehaving, or being rude. In short, rude folks don’t get nice things.

I think everyone can learn from the 12-year old boy, who gave thank you notes to every golfer who signed his stuff at the Northern Trust Open in 2014. Davess Vertugo is a perfect example that, being polite, respectful, and showing kindness, works very well.

So what are your thoughts with how Jordan Spieth handled the autograph situation? What are your general thoughts on autograph hunters? On a positive note, what is your most prized autograph to date? Let us know in the comments section or hit me up on Twitter @ChiGolfRadio.

This article originally appeared on