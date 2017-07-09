Jordan Taylor & No. 4 Corvette Involved in Heavy Crash | Canadian Tire 2017

WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: Jordan Taylor clips the No. 4 Corvette of Tommy Milner and sends him hard into the tire barrier.

