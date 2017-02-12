Jordan Woodard Suffers Torn ACL in Loss at Iowa State

Oklahoma’s 2016-17 season in men’s basketball has left much to be desired record-wise. And the news got even worse on Saturday when senior guard Jordan Woodard suffered what has been diagnosed as a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Woodard was examined by the team physician on Sunday after the team returned from Iowa State, where the Sooners suffered an 80-64 setback on Saturday, their seventh consecutive loss.

Oklahoma issued a news release on the school’s athletic website on Sunday disclosing the details of the injury and announcing that the four-year starter would undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

The injury occurred in the second half on Saturday, with just under seven minutes remaining in the game, when Woodard was driving between two defenders on his way to the basket

This effectively ends Woodard’s collegiate career. He finishes with an 11.5 scoring average. 3.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds and an average of almost 30 minutes a game for his career.

“The work ethic, determination and dedication he has displayed throughout his career have been key factors to our success and growth as a team,” said head coach Lon Kruger about Woodard, who he recruited from nearby Edmond Memorial High School and coached for four seasons. That is the same school that brought the Sooners first-year player Kristian Doolittle.

The Sooners’ leading scorer, averaging 14.5 points a game this season, Woodard ends his career at Oklahoma having started 124 of 125 games and delivered 471 assists, fourth best in program history. His 440 made free-throws ranks fifth among the OU career leaders, and his 81-percent free-throw percentage ranks fifth.

Woodard is the only player in Sooner men’s basketball history to make more than 400 free throws along with a percentage that exceeds 80 percent.

Woodard started on Oklahoma’s Final Four team last season along with National Player of the Year Buddy Hield, Isaiah Cousins and Ryan Spangler. The same four players started more than 100 consecutive games together over three full seasons.

