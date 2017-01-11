Jordan's police chief replaced after deadly IS attack

State media in Jordan say King Abdullah II has replaced the head of public security in the wake of deadly shootings that rattled the kingdom and exposed its vulnerability to attacks by Islamic militants.

Jordan’s security establishment has been criticized for its handling of the December shootings in the central Karak province that killed 11 officers and three civilians, including a Canadian tourist.

The extremist group Islamic State claimed responsibility for one of the attacks.

Jordanian media reported on Wednesday that a retired military officer, Maj. Gen. Ahmad Fatih, is replacing Maj. Gen. Atef al-Saudi as head of the Public Security Directorate..

They said the king urged the new police chief in a letter to improve the skills of those under his command so they can carry their duties effectively.