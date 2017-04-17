Jose Maria Lopez released from hospital after Silverstone crash

Jose Maria Lopez has been released from a Northampton hospital after escaping injury in a heavy crash in Sunday’s FIA World Endurance Championship season-opening Six Hours of Silverstone.

The Argentinean, in his LMP1 debut, lost control of the No. 7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid under damp conditions in the fourth hour, slamming hard into the barriers at Copse.

While Lopez managed to get the car back to the pit lane, where it underwent lengthy repairs and later rejoined, the three-time WTCC champion was sent to a nearby hospital for further checks.

A Toyota spokesperson confirmed to Sportscar365 late Sunday that the test results were negative and Lopez has been discharged.

Lopez was battling a rear anti-roll bar issue to his Toyota prior to the accident.

“It started raining and when I was going into Copse I had the problem,” he said. “It was a little bit a combination of the anti-roll bar, the wet and I touched the curb with my rear tire.

“It was a big impact and at the beginning I felt some pain so I’m happy that all the checks showed no problems. Now I’m ready to come back for Spa.”

Despite completing only three laps, Lopez has been credited with scoring a half-point in the race, the same amount as co-drivers Kamui Kobayashi and Mike Conway for their 23rd place overall finish.

The sister Toyota of Anthony Davidson, Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima claimed overall victory in the rain-affected race.

What’s racing this weekend?