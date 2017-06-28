Jose Urena takes the hill as Marlins close out homestand

The Miami Marlins send Jose Urena to the mound Thursday night as they finish up their homestand with a series finale vs. the Mets.

Kevin Cash: Snell was a little over amped

15 mins ago

Marlins Foundation fantasy auction raises more than $145,000

15 mins ago

Don Mattingly: We just couldn't get much going tonight

15 mins ago

Souza Jr. shakes off a hit by pitch with a smile

1 hr ago

Giancarlo Stanton eager to defend Derby title in front of home fans

1 hr ago

Mikhail Sergachev, Alexander Volkov make debuts at Lightning camp

5 hours ago

