Joseph Jakubowski, wanted in weapons thefts, threatening manifesto, is arrested – VIDEO: Fugitive captured in Wisconsin

Joseph Jakubowski, the Wisconsin man accused of stealing more than a dozen guns and sending a threatening 161-page manifesto to President Donald Trump, has been arrested after a manhunt that stretched on for more than a week, investigators confirmed on Friday.

Officers caught him near Readstown in southwestern Wisconsin where he’d been camping out on a farm, Rock County Sheriff Robert Spoden said in a news release. Law enforcement received a call Thursday night about a suspicious man on the property, and tactical officers moved in on Friday morning, Spoden said.

ATLANTA SHOOTING: ONE KILLED, THREE INJURED BY GUNFIRE ON TRAIN

Jakubowski, 32, gave up “peacefully,” investigators told reporters, saying they found firearms nearby. The sheriff said charges against the suspect were coming and a news conference was planned for Friday afternoon.

Jakubowski was accused of stealing 18 guns from Armageddon Supplies, a store near Janesville, on April 4 before he apparently torched his car and vanished, Fox 6 reported. The manifesto bearing his name showed his hatred for religion, a long list of grievances against the government, and a desire to carry out unspecified attacks.

ARKANSAS DEATH PENALTY FOES AIM FOR BIG GOOD FRIDAY RALLY

The farm’s owner, Jeffrey Gorn, told The Associated Press he was driving his four-wheeler when he spotted the camper — without realizing it was Jakubowski. He said he actually spoke to the man for about an hour and never once felt threatened.

Days after the manhunt began, a separate letter mailed by someone claiming to be Jakubowski threatened unspecified violence on Sunday at churches in the Sussex area, about 25 miles northwest of Milwaukee. Rock County sheriff’s officials said they were trying to determine whether the letter was authentic.

WTMJ-TV posted 35 pages of handwritten documents to its website that it said were verified as Jakubowski’s writings by an unidentified law enforcement official. Rock County Sheriff’s Office Commander Troy Knudson said the writings appeared genuine.

The pages posted online were numbered 93 through 160 but skipped almost every odd number, suggesting the TV station received only one side of each page. In them, the writer claimed the government was trying to brainwash its citizens through taxes, religion, and health insurance.

“We the people should be out for these sick minded people belonging to the system! We need to spill their blood!” the document read, going on to say priests and churches controlled U.S. presidents and banks.

The writer stated he would not bring harm or violence to anyone unless “these terrorist gangs continue their terrorism on human life and force my hand to protect and defend the honor and dignity of life!”

More than 150 law enforcement officials had been searching for Jakubowski, who’d had several run-ins with law enforcement, most for traffic violations. Police said he previously resisted arrest and once tried to disarm an officer.

On Thursday, Gov. Scott Walker announced he’d cancel an Easter egg hunt scheduled for Saturday, citing security concerns. On Friday, he said it was back on. He and First Lady Tonette Walker praised law enforcement, saying no one would have to worry over the Easter weekend.

Readstown is about 160 miles west of Milwaukee.

Click for more from Fox 6.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.