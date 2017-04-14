Joseph Jakubowski, wanted in weapons thefts, threatening manifesto, is arrested

Joseph Jakubowski, the Wisconsin man accused of stealing more than a dozen guns and sending a threatening 161-page manifesto to President Trump, has been arrested after a manhunt that stretched on for more than a week, investigators confirmed on Friday.

Officers caught him near Readstown in southwestern Wisconsin where he’d been camping out, Rock County Sheriff Robert Spoden said in a news release.

Jakubowski, 32, was accused of stealing 18 guns from a store near Janesville on April 4 before he apparently torched his car and vanished, Fox 6 reported. The anti-government manifesto bearing his name showed his hatred for religion and a desire to carry out unspecified attacks.

Days after the manhunt began, a separate letter mailed by someone claiming to be Jakubowski threatened unspecified violence on Sunday at churches in the Sussex area, about 25 miles northwest of Milwaukee. Rock County sheriff’s officials said they were trying to determine whether the letter was authentic.

The manhunt led Gov. Scott Walker to cancel his annual Easter egg hunt scheduled for Saturday.

