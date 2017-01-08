Josh McDaniels prefers 49ers, per reports

Josh McDaniels is perhaps the hottest name among head coaching candidates this offseason. His preferred destination? The San Francisco 49ers, who can give him the time and resources to turn the team around.

The San Francisco 49ers are in the midst of hiring their third coach in as many years. While the instability of the past may be a red flag, the opportunity of the future may also be enticing to head coaching candidates.

The 49ers are unique among teams in that both the head coach and general manager positions are vacant. This will allow the new duo, whoever they may be, to begin with a clean slate. That York has had an itchy finger the last few seasons will also pressure him towards giving the new team a chance to achieve success.

Such an opportunity could entice a potential coach or GM. It reportedly seems enticing to Josh McDaniels, perhaps the hottest name on the head coaching circuit this offseason.

McDaniels apparently prefers the 49ers head coaching job to other opportunities, with Jacksonville and Los Angeles, for example, because of the clean slate opportunity. That the 49ers historically have been a “marquee franchise” may also entice McDaniels, as they will be expected to reach the pinnacle again.

