During an appearance on Tuesday’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Joy Behar shared her thoughts on Melania Trump’s relationship with husband President Trump.

“But I feel sorry for her,” said the 74-year-old co-host of ABC’s “The View” about the First Lady. “She had to sleep with him once. At least once she did. And then when she was in New York and we had to pay a million dollars a day to keep her here because she doesn’t want to sleep with him, we have to pay for that. I didn’t like that.”

“Cause I don’t want to sleep with him, but nobody gives me any money,” added Meyers. “They don’t pay my rent.”

Melania moved into the White House with 11-year-old son Barron earlier this month. Mother and son lived at Trump Tower in New York since the inauguration so that Barron could finish the school year uninterrupted.

Barron is expected to attend St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Maryland this fall.

