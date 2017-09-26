JPMorgan Chase to hire 3,000 at new global center in Poland

JPMorgan Chase, one of the world’s largest banks, says it is opening a new global corporate center in Warsaw, Poland, that will hire more than 3,000 people in the next three years.

Continue Reading Below

The move was announced Tuesday in Warsaw by Steve Cohen, JPMorgan Chase’s managing director, and Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s deputy prime minister and development minister.

The move is the latest example of the attractiveness of Poland to foreign investors given the country’s strong economic growth, now at nearly 4 percent per year, and a labor force that is skilled but still cheaper than in Western Europe.

The development also comes as global businesses seek to shift some operations from Britain to other members of the European Union given the U.K.’s coming departure from the EU single market.