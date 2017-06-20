A federal judge has decided President Donald Trump won’t be a defendant in a lawsuit over the disputed Dakota Access pipeline.

A group of Native Americans who asked to join a lawsuit filed by their tribes wanted to add Trump because his administration earlier this year pushed through completion of the long-stalled pipeline.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg is letting the group join under certain conditions, including not adding the president.

The order eliminates a possible complication to a case that’s lingered almost a year and is still unresolved.

Another status conference is scheduled Wednesday in Washington, D.C. American Indian and environmental activists plan to rally outside the courthouse in support of tribal efforts to shut down the pipeline that began moving North Dakota oil to Illinois this month.