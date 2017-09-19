A judge has ruled against a Penn State University fraternity seeking to retrieve video recording equipment that was seized in the death investigation of a pledge.

Beta Theta Pi had requested the return of its in-house surveillance video from the night Timothy Piazza was critically injured. A judge has ruled that prosecutors are entitled to keep the equipment because it is evidence.

Prosecutors say some of the fraternity’s equipment has been sent to the FBI in order to recover more images.

Piazza died in February after drinking vodka and beer at a series of drinking stations at the now-closed Beta Theta Pi house and then falling head-first down the basement stairs.

Fourteen members of the fraternity are currently face misdemeanor charges in the case.