Judge denies bail for 4 suspects in Chicago torture video

A judge denied bail Friday for the four suspects accused of beating a mentally disabled man and streaming it live on Facebook.

The four appeared before Cook County Associate Judge Maria Kuriakos Ciesil who asked them, “Where was your sense of decency?”

As seen in the horrifying video that appeared online this week, a young, mentally disabled white man was beaten, threatened with a knife and taunted with profanities directed at white people and President-elect Donald Trump. The suspects, who are black, face charges including hate crimes and aggravated battery.

The suspects include Brittany Covington and Tesfaye Cooper, both of Chicago, and Jordan Hill, of suburban Carpentersville. All are 18. A fourth suspect was identified as Covington’s 24-year-old sister, Tanishia Covington, also of Chicago.

The gruesome video is just the latest sign that criminals have been “emboldened” to lawless acts, not just in Chicago but across the country, former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy told Fox News.

“Unfortunately, this is becoming the new normal,” he said on “America’s Newsroom.”

McCarthy said that despite nationwide outrage, political leaders respond to such crimes with a collective shrug, giving criminals the confidence to act again and again. “The more outlandish the incident, we’re horrified, but there’s no reaction to it.”

The Windy City’s former top cop stepped down in 2015 amid accusations of a cover-up over the police killing of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. A white police officer shot the black teenager 16 times. Police said McDonald had lunged at officers with a knife, but witnesses said that wasn’t true.

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum and The Associated Press contributed to this report.