Judge to hear arguments on whether to release names of Cosby jury members

A judge will hear arguments Tuesday on whether to release the names of the jurors at Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial.

Media organizations including The Associated Press are seeking the jurors’ identities. Prosecutors are trying to keep them a secret. A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

The jury on Saturday deadlocked on charges that Cosby drugged and molested a woman in 2004, resulting in a mistrial. It’s unclear how many jurors voted for conviction and how many wanted an acquittal.

Prosecutors plan to retry Cosby and say releasing the names of the jurors could make it more difficult to select an impartial jury in the next trial.

Pennsylvania law allows the public release of jurors’ identities, but judges have discretion to keep them a secret under certain conditions.

