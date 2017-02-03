A judge is allowing Virginia to join a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema on Friday greatly expands the scope of the lawsuit, which was initially focused only on legal permanent residents, commonly called green-card holders.

Brinkema indicated a willingness to consider cases involving anyone who had been issued a visa and had it revoked.

A government lawyer says more than 100,000 people have had visas revoked since the ban went into effect.

Brinkema, who oversaw the case of Sept. 11 conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui, also says she had never seen the public outpouring that she has seen in this case. She says: “This order touched something in the U.S. that I’ve never seen before. People are quite upset.”