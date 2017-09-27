A judge is telling a Pennsylvania woman convicted of animal cruelty she can’t possess or be in control of any animals for the next 20 years.

An Allegheny County judge on Wednesday put that restriction on 36-year-old Pittsburgh resident Janelle Delarosa.

She was in court to appeal her conviction on summary charges that included eight counts of animal cruelty.

The charges stem from a complaint in October 2013 that Delarosa wasn’t treating an adult dog and seven puppies properly at her home in the Homewood neighborhood. The dogs required extensive veterinary treatment.

The judge is rejecting her appeals and ordering Delarosa to pay $1,200 in fines and $12,000 in restitution.

Court records didn’t list a lawyer for Delarosa, and she didn’t appear to have a home phone listing.