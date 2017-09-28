Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals she has breast cancer

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the star of the “Veep,” revealed on Thursday she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

She wrote on Twitter, “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one. The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

She signed the note Julia.

“Veep” recently announced that the upcoming 7th season of the HBO show will be its last.

Louis-Dreyfus, 56, has two children with actor Brad Hall. She is best known for her role as Elaine Benes on “Seinfeld.”