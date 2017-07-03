July 4th fireworks: Who will have the best weather for viewing colorful displays?

Thunderstorms may cause natural fireworks and delays to pyrotechnics in parts of the Plains and Southeast for Fourth of July celebrations in the evening.

“Fireworks displays scheduled for Tuesday evening in the major cities of Washington, D.C., St. Louis, Minneapolis, Atlanta and Nashville, Tennessee, to name a few, will be at risk for thunderstorm activity,” according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Kristina Pydynowski.

Even where storms erupt and leave prior to fireworks in some of these areas and others from the Plains to part of the Mississippi Valley and Southeast states, calm winds and moisture could lead to poor visibility, due to fog.

Areas at greatest risk for enough shower and thunderstorm activity to postpone fireworks will include portions of Missouri, western Arkansas, eastern Kansas, eastern Oklahoma, southern Virginia and northern North Carolina. Some of the storms over the central Plains may be severe.

Another location with a greater chance of multiple downpours Tuesday evening will be centered on part of the southern Appalachians.

However, most storms in the Deep South will be spotty in nature.

“Much of the western and the northeastern U.S. can expect excellent visibility, due to low humidity and a mainly clear sky,” Pydynowski said. “A slight breeze is ideal for fireworks viewing to carry away smoke.”

Tuesday evening fireworks in Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Las Vegas, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego and Addison, Texas, should not have interference from the weather.

The Northeast and immediate Pacific coast areas will have the most comfortable conditions. However, some people who mind the cool air may need to bring a light jacket in upstate New York and northern New England.

To reduce the risk of personal injury and fire from consumer fireworks, people should read instructions closely on consumer fireworks and follow proper safety precautions.

In a report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 11,900 firework-related injuries were reported in 2015. Between 2001 and 2016, on average, there were about seven fatalities per year related to fireworks.

There will be an elevated risk of wildfires over much of the western U.S. due to recent and ongoing heat and dry brush conditions.

m