July Community Partner of the Month Presented By Kaiser Permanente

VVSD, a non-profit organization, was founded in 1981 by five combat veterans who had returned from Vietnam and were unable to find services in the community to meet their specialized treatment needs. As a result, they started their own program which has grown into a nationally recognized treatment resource for veterans. VVSD continues to serve over 2,000 veterans each year in their treatment, housing, and employment programs and at our annual Stand Down community outreach event held each July.

Testimonials

“If you’re a homeless veteran in need of a fresh start, and help with your issues, VVSD is the place to go. The environment is safe and healthy and the staff are caring and knowledgeable. They can assist with addiction issues, long-term housing, free legal services, medical and dental services, and disability claim assistance. Give yourself a chance at a fulfilling life…you won’t regret it. This place saved my life” – Justin D., US Navy Desert Storm Veteran

“Often times we live our lives in chains don’t even know we have the key; the key for me was VVSD” ~Robert L. – US Navy Vietnam Veteran

“This program has given me an opportunity to truly grow and be able to walk with my head held high because of the people who truly care about the veterans of this country” “I volunteer to help other active duty and military veterans who suffer from substance abuse problems because of everything this program has done for me, I go out of my way to tell others about this place because I know I can’t keep what I have unless I give it away” ~ Laaron J.- US Navy Veteran

“VVSD offered me a safe environment to not only recover, but to excel as an individual as well as part of a community of people living to better themselves” “I have been able to get my identity back and become someone I and my family can be proud of” ~Carter D. USMC Iraq Veteran

“Finally I had to surrender and give in, I called and begged VVSD to take me in, they did and when I walked through the front doors, every staff member and resident said “welcome home”- it was difficult to control my emotions and I finally cried in the bathroom. The village has changed my life and if you are willing will change yours too.” ~Andrew C. US Navy SEAL Afghanistan Veteran

“VVSD has helped me with over 14 months away from alcohol and drugs. I’m blessed with a compromise of my child support arrears, gotten my license back, and I’m getting help with possible expungement of an old felony and a compromise of back taxes. I’m currently in a work therapy program at the VA hospital, planning on taking a CNA course to get a full time job there. I’m blessed with the best relationships I’ve ever had with my kids and have seen my stepmom more regularly than ever in my life since being at VVSD. I’m looking forward to nothing but a positive future and a fixed address” ~ Bill E. US Navy Veteran

