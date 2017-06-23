Jumpers from Ocean City bridge not found

Two men jumped off the Route 90 bridge in Ocean City Wednesday evening. Ocean City PD received a call around 5:15 pm reporting the jumpers. Ocean City’s fire boat, rescue swimmers, the coast guard, and Maryland Natural Resources Police all responded to the scene, but neither person was found. Maryland State Police then sent a chopper to help look from the air but found nothing. Officials believe that since it was a calm, clear evening, most likely a boat scooped up the jumpers before first responders made it to the scene.