Jurors deliberate on major Chicago street-gang trial

A jury has begun deliberating in the largest street-gang trial in recent Chicago history.

Jurors started deliberations Thursday after attorneys in the case concluded their arguments Wednesday afternoon.

Deliberations are expected to last for at least a few days as jurors sort through three months of testimony in the complicated case. Jurors are not expected to deliberate on Friday and it is unclear how or if the Christmas holiday will affect deliberations.

Gregory “Bowlegs” Chester and five co-defendants are charged with racketeering that prosecutors say included murders. Prosecutors contend the men coordinated their crimes. Chester conceded he sold heroin, but said the co-defendants weren’t involved in each other’s crimes.

The federal trial comes as national attention has focused on rising violence in Chicago.