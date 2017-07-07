Jury begins deliberations in murder trial of ex-officer

Jurors are deliberating in the trial of a former Oklahoma police officer who fatally shot his daughter’s boyfriend while off-duty.

Deliberations began Friday afternoon in the third trial of Shannon Kepler after a judge ruled that jurors could consider a lesser charge of manslaughter in addition to a charge of first-degree murder.

Manslaughter carries a sentence of between four years and life in prison.

Authorities say Kepler shot 19-year-old Jeremey Lake in 2014, as Lake was walking with Kelper’s then-18-year-old daughter.

Kepler says he fired in self-defense because Lake was armed, but police didn’t find a weapon on Lake or at the scene. His attorneys say Kepler was trying to protect his daughter, who was staying in a crime-ridden neighborhood.

Jurors in Kepler’s first two trials couldn’t reach a verdict.