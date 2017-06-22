Jury duty scam targets people in Delaware

Jury duty is never a fun time– but especially when it’s a scam. The Consumer Protection Unit of Delaware’s Department of Justice is warning people of a scam where victims are contacted over the phone and are told they failed to report to jury duty and a sheriff will arrest them, unless they pay a fine. The DOJ says that Delawareans are only notified about jury duty through mail, and that sheriffs in Delaware don’t have the power to arrest people.

If you’re unsure whether or not you’ve missed a summons to be a juror, you can call into Jury Services at the Superior Court by calling 302-255-0800, ext. 2.

If you think you’ve been part of a scam, report the incident to the toll-free Consumer Hotline at 1-800-220-5424