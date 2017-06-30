Jury finds man guilty in rape trial that divided Kansas town

A northeast Kansas man who faced several allegations of sexual assault has been found guilty of all charges in cases involving two women.

A Jackson County jury deliberated about three hours Friday before finding 22-year-old Jacob Ewing of Holton guilty of rape and aggravated criminal sodomy of the two women.

Ewing was acquitted in April of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl and faces trials involving allegations from three other women later this year.

During closing arguments, defense attorney Kathleen Ambrosio told jurors that testimony from women who said Ewing assaulted them was not backed up by other evidence.

Special prosecutor Jacqie Spradling said the case wasn’t about revenge or framing Ewing. She also noted several witnesses testified about why the women didn’t immediately report the alleged assaults.