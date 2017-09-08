Jury says stabbing in college fight was self-defense

A jury has acquitted a former California college cheerleader of most charges in a bloody fight at a dorm party, deciding that he stabbed his attacker in self-defense.

Jurors found Victor Perez, a 21-year-old San Francisco State University student, not guilty of multiple felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon and assault causing great bodily injury, San Francisco’s public defender said Friday.

“I don’t know why this case was charged in the first place when the facts are so clear he defended himself and his injuries were so severe that even today he doesn’t have 100 percent full use of his left arm,” said deputy public defender Kwixuan (quiz-ON’) Maloof.

A spokesman for San Francisco’s district attorney did not have immediate comment.

Perez, an amateur disc jockey, was performing at a May 2016 party attended by dozens of athletes when a dorm resident adviser told the group to shut down the party or face police, the defense office said.

Perez told guests to leave but one member of the wrestling team refused, taking what the public defender’s office called a fighting stance. Perez punched the man in the face. They jury convicted him on one count of misdemeanor battery for throwing the punch.

But they acquitted him of charges stemming from what happened next.

Another member of the wresting team saw the punch and tackled Perez, launching both of them through a plate glass window.

Perez was bloody, covered in broken glass with his body halfway out the window of the high-rise building. He struggled with his working right hand to reach a pocket knife with a 1-inch blade and stabbed the wrestler who witnesses said was still pummeling him.

When the man retreated, Perez ran to campus police, leaving a 1,200-foot (365-meter) trail of blood.