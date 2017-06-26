Jury selection to begin in Martin Shkreli trial

Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the federal securities-fraud trial of Martin Shkreli, the former pharmaceutical executive and social-media provocateur who rose to international infamy two years ago for his decision to dramatically raise the prices of lifesaving drugs.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn allege that Mr. Shkreli, 34 years old, committed a series of interconnected frauds, misleading investors in his hedge funds and looting a publicly traded pharmaceutical company to cover the losses when those funds foundered.

Mr. Shkreli, who also faces civil charges brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission and a $65 million lawsuit brought by the pharmaceutical company, has pleaded not guilty and denied wrongdoing.

A second defendant in the case, Evan Greebel, a former corporate lawyer whom prosecutors accused of helping Mr. Shkreli in one of the alleged schemes, is scheduled to go on trial later this year.

The eight criminal counts against Mr. Shkreli, which include securities fraud and conspiracy to commit wire and securities fraud, are unrelated to the drug-price increase that made him infamous. In 2015, as chief executive of Turing Pharmaceuticals AG, Mr. Shkreli bought the rights to Daraprim — a decades-old drug that fights toxoplasmosis, a potentially life-threatening parasitic infection — and raised the price from $13.50 to $750 a pill.

Mr. Shkreli defended that move, saying he had an obligation to “maximize our profit” for his investors. After his December 2015 arrest, Mr. Shkreli told The Wall Street Journal that federal law enforcement had targeted him because of the Daraprim price increase and his brash public persona.

That persona hasn’t diminished since his arrest: Mr. Shkreli has taunted U.S. congress members and Democratic presidential candidates, feuded with rap artists and journalists, and maintained a steady stream of social-media bluster.

“I am the original internet troll, child,” Mr. Shkreli tweeted at a film student, days before his arrest. Mr. Shkreli was kicked off Twitter earlier this year, after a reporter said he and his acolytes were harassing her.

Mr. Shkreli’s lawyers are seeking to distinguish their client’s public behavior from his actions as an executive, which they say didn’t amount to criminality.

For the trial, which is expected to last four to six weeks, the government said it would call investors in Mr. Shkreli’s hedge funds to testify, among dozens of potential witnesses.

Ben Brafman, Mr. Shkreli’s lawyer, said at a pretrial hearing last Monday that the government had taken a “myopic view” of Mr. Shkreli’s relationship with investors, noting that all of the investors were eventually repaid. “The question is whether he intended to defraud them.”

Mr. Shkreli is “traveling to the beat of his own very unique drummer, if you will,” Mr. Brafman said in court, calling him a “boy genius.” In a later statement, Mr. Brafman said: “Mr. Shkreli and his lawyers intend to try this case in the courtroom, not via social media or in the press.”

Mr. Brafman said the defense would decide later whether Mr. Shkreli would take the stand.

Mr. Shkreli grew up in Brooklyn, the son of Albanian immigrants. In 2006, he founded his first hedge fund, Elea Capital.

In 2009, Mr. Shkreli launched a new hedge fund, MSMB Capital, raising $3 million from eight investors. He was named to Forbes’ 30-under-30 list, hailed as an upstart activist hedge-fund manager.

But prosecutors say his apparent success was built on lies. At one point, according to the 2015 indictment, Mr. Shkreli told MSMB Capital investors he had $35 million under management, when the fund had less than $700 in its accounts. Mr. Shkreli didn’t tell investors that he had earlier lost all the money he managed at Elea, and that Lehman Brothers had a $2.3 million default judgment against him, prosecutors said.

By September 2012, MSMB Capital had lost all of its assets, losses that Mr. Shkreli tried to conceal from investors, according to the indictment.

Meanwhile, Mr. Shkreli was raising capital for a new fund, MSMB Healthcare: Between February 2011 and November 2012, he convinced 13 investors to give him $5 million. Prosecutors said Mr. Shkreli falsely claimed that the new fund at the time had $55 million under management.

To conceal mounting losses, prosecutors allege Mr. Shkreli produced phony performance reports and misappropriated assets from pharmaceutical company Retrophin, Inc., a company he’d founded in 2011 focused on developing therapies for rare diseases.

In his alleged misconduct involving Retrophin, prosecutors say Mr. Shkreli was assisted by Mr. Greebel, who served as outside counsel to Retrophin. Among other allegations, prosecutors say that Mr. Greebel, Mr. Shkreli and others doctored documents to predate a transfer of Retrophin shares to one of the MSMB funds.

Mr. Greebel was also arrested in December 2015 and faces two counts of conspiracy. His trial was severed from Mr. Shkreli’s earlier this year, after Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto ruled that trying the two men together could compromise Mr. Shkreli’s right to a fair trial.

Mr. Greebel’s lawyer, Reed Brodsky, declined to comment.

Mr. Shkreli’s lawyers, for their part, have said they would defend Mr. Shkreli on two of the counts on grounds that he was relying on Mr. Greebel’s legal advice.

