19.8 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Sunday, January 8, 2017
Just another Sunday? North Korea low key on Kim's birthday

Just another Sunday? North Korea low key on Kim&#039;s birthday

By FOX News -
18

  • FILE – In this May 10, 2016, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves at parade participants at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea is marking Kim Jong Un’s birthday Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 in a decidedly low-key manner. Though the young leader’s birthday is well-known throughout the country, it has yet to be celebrated with the kind of adulatory festivities that accompany the birthdays of his late grandfather and father. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)  (The Associated Press)

  • FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2014 file photo, former NBA star Dennis Rodman sings "Happy Birthday" to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, seated above in the stands, before an exhibition basketball game at an indoor stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea marked Kim Jong Un's birthday on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in a decidedly low-key manner. Kim, who is believed to be 33 or 34 and the world's youngest head of state, assumed power after the death of his father, Kim Jong Il, in late 2011. (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon, File)

    FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2014 file photo, former NBA star Dennis Rodman sings “Happy Birthday” to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, seated above in the stands, before an exhibition basketball game at an indoor stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea marked Kim Jong Un’s birthday on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in a decidedly low-key manner. Kim, who is believed to be 33 or 34 and the world’s youngest head of state, assumed power after the death of his father, Kim Jong Il, in late 2011. (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon, File)  (The Associated Press)

  • FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2014 file photo, former NBA star Dennis Rodman waves at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, seated above in the stands, after singing "Happy Birthday" to him before an exhibition basketball game at an indoor stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea marked Kim Jong Un's birthday on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in a decidedly low-key manner. Kim, who is believed to be 33 or 34 and the world's youngest head of state, assumed power after the death of his father, Kim Jong Il, in late 2011. (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon, File)

    FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2014 file photo, former NBA star Dennis Rodman waves at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, seated above in the stands, after singing “Happy Birthday” to him before an exhibition basketball game at an indoor stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea marked Kim Jong Un’s birthday on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in a decidedly low-key manner. Kim, who is believed to be 33 or 34 and the world’s youngest head of state, assumed power after the death of his father, Kim Jong Il, in late 2011. (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon, File)  (The Associated Press)

PYONGYANG, North Korea –  North Korea is marking Kim Jong Un’s birthday in a decidedly low-key manner.

Though the young leader’s birthday is well-known throughout the country, it has yet to be celebrated with the kind of adulatory festivities that accompany the birthdays of his late grandfather and father. Pyongyang residents did what they do every second Sunday of the new year — joined in sports events.

Kim Jong Un, who is believed to be 33 or 34 and the world’s youngest head of state, assumed power after the death of his father, Kim Jong Il, in late 2011.

The only time Kim has been honored in public on his birthday was in 2014, when former NBA star Dennis Rodman sang “Happy Birthday” to him before an exhibition basketball game in Pyongyang.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB